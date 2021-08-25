Ghanaian actor, Elikem, has put out a previously unreleased song he recorded for his ex-wife, Pokello

He posted the video of him performing the song on the occasion of the Pokello's birthday on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Elikem asked the likes of Sarkodie and M.anifest to rate his skills

Actor and celebrity tailor, Elikem Kumordzie, has released a song in honour of his ex-wife, Pokello Nare, to celebrate her birthday.

The untitled song posted on Instagram shows Elikem professing his love for an unknown person assumed to be Pokello, who is the mother of his son.

Nare is a socialite who represented Zimbabwe in the 2013 Big Brother Africa reality show.

Elikem Kumordzie releases song for Ex-Wife Pokello; Kofi Jamar, Edem, Selley Galley, others make fun of him. Photo source: @elikemkumordzie

Source: Instagram

After posting the video, he asked the likes of Sarkodie, Kofi Jamar, Medikal, Edem and M.anifest to rate his rap skills.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The video was part of a birthday wish to Nare, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Elikem shared an old photo of the two of them when they used to be husband and wife.

"I'll post a music video of a song I made for you 6 years ago . ," reads part of the caption of the post.

Watch the video of Elikem rapping below.

Reactions to the video of Elikem rapping.

Selly galley wrote:

"Never try singing again. We will get over this one soon "

reggierockstone711 said:

"The “heeeeey” part bless up king! It’s the thought that counts huh! ( stick to “wrapping” bronya presents after this av u ear?"

iamedemgh isn't amused:

"I tayaaaa you "

kofijamar showed support:

" the song we go do remix Bless your home King ❤️"

lloydmacheteabbey also showed support:

"This song di333 BET awards straight

Polikem

Elikem and Pokello met in the Big Brother House in 2013 and became an inseparable pair on and after the show.

The actor proposed to Pokello on live TV when they presented an award at the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

They got married a few months after the proposal and gave birth to their son before breaking up a few years ago.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Elikem publicly apologised to Pokello for not doing enough to keep their relationship.

Elikem explained that whenever he sees their son, Tristan, he gets filled with joy, adding that it was because Pokello had taken good care of the boy even though he owes her some months of maintenance money.

Source: Yen