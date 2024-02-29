Black Sherif's inroads in the global fashion world have got many of the multi-talented superstar's fans thrilled

A few days after his recent debut in London, the Ghanaian musician has returned to the runway

Footages of him walking for the Off-White brand in Paris have surfaced online, exciting scores of Black Sherif fans

On February 17, Ghanaian musician Black Sherif walked on a runway for the first time, clad in an exclusive Labarum outfit at the London Fashion Week event.

According to Black Sherif, his runway debut is a long-conceived dream he never thought would happen anytime soon.

With his latest gig at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, the musician seems to be taking his runway dreams to another level.

Black Sherif at Paris Fashion Week Photo Source: X/OleleSavador

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Black Sherif has always been vocal about his obsession with the fashion world. In a recent online post, the musician said he couldn't wait to start his journey of making clothes.

At the Paris Fashion Week, the Ghanaian musician and BET Best International Flow winner was spotted at the Off-White Fall Winter 2024 Show directed by British stylist and creative director Ib Kamara.

Black Sherif's stint at the Paris Fashion Week also spotlighted other Ghanaian talents, including Benjamin Mensah and Prince Brefo, a professional runway model associated with the streetwear brand Free The Youth.

Netizens hail Black Sherif's strides at the Paris Fashion Week

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Black Sherif's stint on the Paris Fashion Week runway.

@jeremyb___ said:

international blacko

@1darkskinpapi wrote:

Yeah he dubbed my guy as “Top Ghanaian model “ couldn’t be any prouder my brother .

@rasheedalfa_ noted:

GHANA. AFRICA. WORLD. WE WILL BREAK EVERY DOOR

@k_amoako_ remarked:

Dakuuda

Black Sherif speaks about his Spotify success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Black Sherif's unparalleled success as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on Spotify for two times in a row.

In an interview with Capital 1Xtra, the Ghanaian musician relished his remarkable growth, saying the success makes him want to do more for his fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh