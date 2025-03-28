Buzstop Boys, in a video they shared on their social media page, were joined by famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya on the streets of Accra to help desilt a gutter

In the video, the YouTuber was dressed in safety gear with a shovel in hand as he dug out dirt from the gutter with members of the Buzstop Boys team

His lovely wife, Miss Trudy, was also around to show her support, and although she did not carry a shovel like her husband, she got chatty with members of the team

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya joined the Buzstop Boys in a sanitation exercise to desilt gutters in Accra.

A video shared on social media showed him wearing safety gear and using a shovel to clear out dirt alongside members of the volunteer group.

His wife, Miss Trudy, was also present to support the cause. Although she did not take part in the physical labor, she interacted with the team and encouraged their efforts.

The Buzstop Boys, founded by Heneba Kojo Sarfo, started with just five members but have grown to a team of 40 young men and women from different professional backgrounds. Their focus is to keep Ghana’s streets clean and create awareness about proper sanitation.

Through social media platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, they have gained nationwide recognition.

Their efforts have earned them awards from both local and international organizations for their contributions to environmental cleanliness.

Other celebrities have also joined the Buzstop Boys in past clean-up exercises. Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown previously participated in one of such exercises at North Kaneshie’s Swanlake area. Wearing protective gear, she worked with the team to remove waste from clogged gutters.

McBrown used the opportunity to encourage Ghanaians to keep their surroundings clean and avoid littering.

Wode Maya's collaboration with Buzstop Boys excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mr Slim said:

"If he @WodeMaya posts this video on his YouTube, OMG my guys you’re gone 🙌🏽…God bless him."

Rash commented:

"@WodeMaya the way you handle that shovel means you used to be chief labor back then 😉…. But it’s nice to see this very encouraging…. Big ups."

mmaa mp3 hia said:

"Wode maya and buzstop boys together, mama Ghana is happy."

soldout2020 commented:

"A bit by bit, we will make Ghana, our motherland proud 🙏🏻, kudos to Wode Maya and the buzstop boys."

Sweet Jany said:

"The President needs to see this and provide them with the necessary equipment that will make work easier for them and they are really doing a good job for the nation."

Born Star commented:

"Buzstopboys to the world ….indeed the environment is our only home….kudos to wode maya."

Dr Kofi Amoah supports Buzstop Boys

Several individuals have supported Buzstop Boys financially since their works went viral, and Dr Kofi Amoah is one of their latest donors.

YEN.com.gh reported that the renowned businessman gave GH¢20,000 to the sanitation volunteer group.

Many Ghanaians were pleased by the benevolent act and showered praise on Amoah.

