Callum Hudson-Odoi Eyes England Return Amid Ghana Eligibility
- Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi remains focused on earning a recall to the England national team, even though he is eligible to represent Ghana
- The former Chelsea star has not played for the Three Lions since 2019 but hopes his recent club performances will attract attention
- Despite previously considering a switch to Ghana, Hudson-Odoi now appears committed to proving himself for England once again
Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is determined to revive his international career with England, despite his eligibility to play for Ghana.
Born to Ghanaian parents, the 24-year-old has represented England at all youth levels and earned three senior caps, but he has not featured for the Three Lions since November 2019.
With his resurgence at Forest, Odoi remains hopeful of reclaiming a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad.
After bursting onto the scene as a highly-rated Chelsea academy graduate in 2018, Odoi’s career trajectory was disrupted by a serious Achilles injury in 2019.
The setback stalled his progress, leading to inconsistent performances and a loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he struggled to make a lasting impact.
However, Nottingham Forest took a chance on him in September 2023, a move that has since proven fruitful.
Odoi has played a pivotal role in Forest’s push for European qualification, contributing seven goal involvements in 25 games.
Despite his improved form, he was overlooked for England’s latest international squad. Nonetheless, the winger remains optimistic, stating:
“If the possibility and chance [for England] comes – I will have to go there and prove myself all over again.”
His comments indicate a strong desire to represent England, casting doubt over his previous openness to switching allegiance to Ghana in 2024.
