Honourable Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, in a video, shared chocolate with some of the NDC MPs in Parliament

The Ada constituency MP ignored NPP members as she went around to make the gesture towards her party colleagues

The video of Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah sharing chocolate in Parliament garnered mixed reactions from many netizens

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Member of Parliament for Ada constituency, Honourable Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah courted attention after a recent video of her surfaced on social media.

Ada MP Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah shares chocolate with her NDC colleagues in Parliament. Photo source: @adomtv and @hon_comfort

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the MP beamed with excitement as she shared chocolate from two boxes with members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) inside the legislative chamber on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah ignored the Members of Parliament from the main opposition, the New Patriotic Party, as she roamed around the sitting areas on the floor of parliament to distribute the surprise gifts to her colleagues, who engaged in friendly conversations among themselves.

It was unclear whether the Member of Parliament for the Ada constituency was making the thoughtful gesture to her party colleagues during proceedings in the chamber. However, another unidentified MP was heard loudly speaking through the microphone in the background.

Comfort Doyoe's terms in parliament

Honourable Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah has served as the Member of Parliament for the Ada constituency since she captured the seat by amassing 18,954 votes out of the 23,570 cast in the 2016 general elections.

Ada MP Honourable Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah celebrates her election victory with her supporters on the street. Photo source: Hon. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

Source: Facebook

She defeated three candidates, Kanor Saakey of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Asupah Manasseh of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Daniel Katey Ossah of the Convention People's Party (CPP).

The Ada MP previously served as the Minister of State for the Ghanaian government on Social and Allied Institutions and the Deputy Government Chief Whip in the Parliament of Ghana.

Honourable Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah was among the numerous members of the National Democratic Congress who retained their parliamentary seats in the 2024 general elections, which saw President John Dramani Mahama return to power for a non-consecutive second term.

President Mahama secured a huge victory over the former Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was looking to extend his party's years in office after Nana Akufo-Addo finished his second term.

Below is the video of Ada MP Comfort Doyoe sharing chocolate in parliament:

Reactions to Comfort Doyoe sharing chocolate

The video of Ada MP Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah sharing chocolate in parliament garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Many Ghanaians criticised her for not taking the Parliament seriously, while others commended her for her gesture. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

faith_is_ma_name commented:

"Concert country ghana."

sampah001_ said:

"Concert MPs."

iamsandyadore commented:

"That’s so sweet 😊."

ventures.tt said:

"She's romantic la😍. A living legend😍."

usmanluxuryrealtor commented:

"These our leaders like to play🤭."

willylilun said:

"Sharing chocolate for what? We, the people of Ada, need you to talk on the floor of parliament, not sharing chocolate."

Abirem MP consumes beans by the roadside

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charles Owiredu, the Abirem MP ate beans at an eatery by the roadside.

A video showed the politician leaving his office and visiting the local eatery with some close associates.

Charles Asuako Owiredu rewarded the food seller with money and thanked her for satisfying his hunger.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh