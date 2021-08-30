Ghanaian artiste, KiDi, is stacking up career highlights like nobody's business

In the latest instalment, Farah Khan Kunder, a top Indian dancer, posted a video of herself and her celebrity friends dancing to KiDi's song 'Touch It'

KiDi reposted the video and expressed gratitude

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, KiDi, has reacted to a video of top Indian stars dancing to his song 'Touch It' in a video posted online.

He reposted the video on his personal Instagram account with a caption of gratitude and surprise at the global reach of his song.

"Grace;" KiDi 'shouts' as he reacts to top Indian stars dancing to his song 'Touch It' in new video. Photo credit: @kidmusic @farahkhankunder

The original video was posted by Farah Khan Kunder, an Indian film director, film producer, actress, dancer and choreographer.

It showed Kunder and her celebrity friends dancing to the song off KiDi's recently released 'GOLDEN BOY' album.

"Bruh , Touch it is now in India Bollywood way . Grace ," reads the caption of the post by KiDi.

The likes of Sonnie Badu, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Kinaata, Kofi Jamar, Salma Mumin and Mr. Drew have praised KiDI on the new career highlight.

See KiDi's post below.

Find below the original post by Farah Khan Kunder

In other KiDI related news, silky-voiced Ghanaian singer, Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, known in showbiz circles as Cina Soul, has said that it should not come as a surprise to people if she gets married to fellow singer, Kidi.

While speaking in an interview with Ola Michaels on Accra-based Okay FM, Cina Soul indicated that she had known Kidi way back during their university days.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer, songwriter and producer, KiDi celebrated his song 'Touch It' garnering over 100 million views on TikTok, the popular video-sharing focused social networking app.

Posting on Instagram, he expressed gratitude for the career milestone gained through over a million videos posted on the app of people dancing to his song.

Meanwhile, Multiple award-winning artiste, Kidi, has joined the group of Arsenal fans calling for the sack of manager Mikel Arteta after their embarrassing defeat to Manchester City.

The singer, known in real life as Dennis Nana Dwamena, wants the club's former manager Arsene Wenger back as he watched the Gunners collapse at the Etihad after losing 5-0 to the English champions on Saturday.

