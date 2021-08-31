Mahrez’s ex-wife Rita Johal blames the famous move to Manchester City from Leicester for the breakdown of their marriage

The ex-couple met in 2014 and got married only four months later

The Manchester City star, currently on a Ghc1.3 million (£160,000)-a- week age at City, is engaged to stunning model Taylor Ward

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez’s ex-wife has sensationally blamed the club for the couples failed marriage.

Riyad Mahrez moved to Manchester City in 2018. Photo by Matt McNulty.

Source: Getty Images

Rita Johal recently spoke to The Sun where she made some interesting claims on why her marriage to the former Leicester City man did not last long.

According to the Today Singer, Mahrez completely changed once he sealed a transfer to Manchester City from Leicester.

Furthermore, Rita thinks Harry Kane’s wife dodged a bullet after a botched move to Manchester City was confirmed when Kane announced he would be staying at Tottenham last week.

"I can't comment on other people's lives but moving there changed my husband,' Johal told The Sun. 'Harry Kane's wife (Katie Goodland) probably had a lucky escape. Others should be careful.”

Mahrez’s profile went through the roof after a famous Premier League title win with Leicester City and he went on to seal a £60million move to Manchester City in 2018.

Mahrez’s ex-wife Rita Johal blames the famous move to Manchester City from Leicester for the breakdown of their marriage. Photo: WirelImage

Source: UGC

“Riyad let fame go to his head. He changed when he went to Manchester City,” Rita went on to allege.

“The Riyad I met is a different person to the one he is now. He parties, he acts like a flash footballer.

“I don't hate him, that's a strong word, but I am shocked and saddened by what he has done,” she said.

The sultry lass goes on to claim that Mahrez constantly blamed some of the strain in their marriage to the pressure of playing for a club like Manchester City.

The couple met back in 2014 and hit if off almost immediately, getting married after only four months. Their marriage has produced one beautiful daughter.

Since their divorce, Mahrez has moved on and is currently dating stunning model Taylor Ward.

Wedding bells on the horizon

In fact, things are going so well for the couple that Mahrez recently popped the question to Taylor with an exotic £400k engagement ring while on holiday in Greece in June 2021.

Both Mahrez and Taylor bought a new £2 million (Ghc16 million) mansion in Cheshire earlier this year after she moved into his luxury flat last December.

