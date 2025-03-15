Maa Linda, the mother of Ghanaian media personality, Felicia Osei, has praised the wife of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Miracle Adoma for her unwavering support to her husband on these challenging times.

Maa Linda stated in a video that not all women will stand by their men in difficult times, as Miracle has.

Maa Linda speaks on Kofi Adoma's eye incident. Image source: Kofi TV, Linda Osei

Source: Youtube

Her remark follows Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's press conference regarding his shooting accident and events thereafter.

Kofi Adoma, his wife and some traditional leaders gathered at his residence at Oyarifa to hold a press conference addressing matters relating to his unfortunate eye accident.

During the presser, Kofi Adoma debunked claims that he was only affected by the debris of gunpowder and confirmed that he was indeed shot in the eye.

He also expressed his disappointment in some Ghanaians including the people of Dormaa, the Dormaahene, and the Angel FM CEO, Vincent Opare.

He, however, commended his wife, Miracle, for not neglecting or abandoning him after the incident happened.

Kofi noted that Miracle has played an instrumental role in his life since the December 2024 incident and continues to do so.

Maa Linda commends Miracle Adoma

Reacting to the press statement, Maa Linda thanked Miracle Adoma for not abandoning her husband when the incident happened.

Maa Linda warns Ghanaians jubilating over Kofi's woes

