The former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has sued the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, for declaring him wanted

In a writ of summons sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Minister argued that the OSP abused his powers by doing so

Mr Ofori-ATTA’s lawsuit has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some criticising him and others in favor of the suit

Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has dragged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to court for declaring him wanted.

The former in his lawsuit challenged the legality of the OSP's action and stated that it was an abuse of his powers.

Ofori-Atta sues Kissi Agyebeng.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawsuit comes after the OSP at a press briefing last month declared him wanted for failing to honour his invitation for questioning on corruption related matters.

Mr Kissi Agyebeng at the press brief stated that Mr Ofori-Atta on various occasions did not appear before him when he was invited for questioning.

As a result, he publicly declared the former minister a fugitive from Justice.

The OSP, however, indicated that Mr Ofori-Atta responded to his office with claims that he’s out of the country seeking medical care.

A few weeks later, Mr Ofori-Atta returned from his trip abroad and dragged the National Security to court for invading his residence in his absence.

Subsequently, the former minister has also dragged the OSP to court for declaring him wanted.

Mr Ofori-Atta in his lawsuit further argued that the OSP breached his fundamental human rights by using the press to declare him wanted.

He also argued that the OSP acted beyond his powers by declaring a person wanted without approval from a court of Justice and the Ghana Police Service.

He is therefore seeking compensation and an injunction to prohibit the OSP from ever declaring him wanted.

Netizens divided over Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawsuit

Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawsuit has triggered various response from Ghanaians. Many Ghanaians were angry at the former minister’s move.

