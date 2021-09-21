A supercomputer has predicted the outcome of teams in the Premier League and it has come as a huge surprise

Pep Guardiola's side will retain the title while Cristiano Ronaldo on his return to Old Trafford will go empty-handed

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will complete the top four positions as Tottenham and Leicester will finish fifth and sixth respectively

Cristiano Ronaldo's instant impact at Manchester United will not earn him a Premier League title on his return to Old Trafford, according to a supercomputer, Mirror, Daily Star.

How the Premier League table will finish

Despite the huge investment plunged into the Red Devils squad the supercomputer tipped Man City to reclaim the title while their neighbours would finish runners-up.

Supercomputer predicts Man United will finish behind Man City in the Premier League.

Ronaldo has started the season well for the Red Devils scoring three league goals and four in all competitions in three matches.

And United fans believed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will bring back the title back to Theatre of Dreams since 2013.

On the other hand, the signing of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea does not guarantee the Blues the trophy this season after their impressive start so far.

According to the supercomputer, Thomas Tuchel side will finish in fourth place, the same position they ended up last season despite winning the Champions League title.

Liverpool would emerge in third position while Tottenham who have back-to-back defeats will complete the top five teams in the Premier League.

Only three teams have remained unbeaten so far this season including Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United as they are separated in the Premier League table just by goal difference

City who will be travelling to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea at the weekend currently lie in fifth position after being forced to a draw by Southampton at the Etihad.

Arsenal will continue their nightmare since the departure of legendary manager Arsene Wenger to end up in ninth place.

West Ham fans abuse Pogba

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the high drama at the London Stadium when Man United ran away with a 2-1 win did not seem to go down well with some West Ham fans, Goal, Daily Mail.

David de Gea had saved a last-gasp penalty from Mark Noble for the Red Devils to secure all three points on Sunday's Premier League game.

But as players headed down the tunnel, one Hammer's fan used the 'f' word to insult Paul Pogba and the Frenchman in return opened his mouth without uttering a word.

