Spanish journalist Joaquin Maroto has made a bold claim, stating that Real Madrid function more effectively as a team without Vinicius Junior.

According to Maroto, the Brazilian’s absence even benefits Kylian Mbappé, who looks at his best whenever Vinicius is not on the pitch.

Mbappé proved his impact with an awesome performance against Villarreal, scoring twice in just six minutes to lead Real Madrid to a crucial 2-1 comeback victory.

Mbappe surpasses Ronaldo Nazario

His brace not only secured three points but also helped him surpass the legendary Ronaldo Nazário’s record for goals in a debut season at Real Madrid.

According to ESPN, the Frenchman has now netted 31 times this campaign, cementing his place among the club’s top scorers.

He also joined Karim Benzema as the only Madrid players to score 20+ league goals in a season since Cristiano Ronaldo, per Squawka.

Why Mbappe plays better without Vinicius

With Madrid overtaking Barcelona at the top of La Liga, Maroto insists the team plays more fluidly without Vinicius, which ultimately benefits Mbappé.

"What can Ancelotti do? Bench Vini? No. Instead, he must convince him to link up better with the team because that would benefit him too," Maroto said.

Mbappé has failed to score in his last two matches when starting alongside Vinicius. However, against Villarreal, with Vinicius benched, Mbappé thrived—scoring twice and looking far more dangerous in attack.

