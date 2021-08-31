A genius young man has recently been reported as the youngest person to be studying aerospace engineering at Georgia Tech in the USA

According to the 13-year-old, it has always been his dream to school at Georgia Tech

Caleb Anderson's long term goals are to earn a master's degree, pursue a career at Space X and eventually start his own company

A brilliant young man, Caleb Anderson, has wowed many as news of him studying Aerospace Engineering at the age of 13 surfaced online.

Caleb is the youngest student on the Georgia Tech campus.

A publication by Georgia Tech reports that Caleb's intelligence was first announced to the public when his family shared a story, showing him reading the U.S. Constitution at the age of 2 and starting high school at just 10.

Eventually, colleges across the country heard of him.

Anderson had always made it known that his dream school was Georgia Tech and he wanted to study aerospace engineering.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Anderson said his first day in school was pretty interesting and he underestimated how large the campus is.

Anderson's long term goals are to earn a master's degree, pursue a career at Space X and eventually start his own company.

His top goal, according to the young genius, is to help others that may just need nurturing and resources.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, , according to a post made by Afro Tech on Facebook, a 12-year-old American kid, Caleb Anderson already knew over 250 words at only nine months old.

By 11 months, he was speaking and reading English fluently. Levelling up even further, little Caleb was fluent in Mandarin, Spanish, and French at only 3-years-old.

His parents who were wowed by their child's amazing intelligence quickly tested his IQ which led him to get accepted into MENSA, a high IQ society reserved for only the smartest of the smartest.

Caleb quickly went through a lot of learning material meant for children his age and then even material meant for children older than him.

Soon he became bored with what was being offered in regular school, explaining to his parents that he was ready for college.

