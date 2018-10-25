Lancaster University Ghana was launched in Accra in 2013. The institution is a partnership between the Transnational Academic Group and Lancaster University in the United Kingdom. The university offers world-class education and opportunities to students across the African continent. Discover the Lancaster University Ghana fees, courses, and entry requirements.

The Lancaster University Ghana logo and staff members having a conversation. Photo: @Lancaster University Ghana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

All students at Lancaster University Ghana benefit from the latest teaching and learning strategies. They also have the opportunity to visit the United Kingdom and participate in exchange programmes throughout the year. Lancaster University Ghana fees are competitive.

Lancaster University Ghana fees, courses, and entry requirements

At the end of a successful study period, students graduate with a Lancaster University degree certificate. Below is all you need to know about the institution's fees, courses, and requirements.

Lancaster University Ghana fees

The table below gives a breakdown of the fees. Note that all undergraduate and foundation academic years consist of three trimesters. On the other hand, an Executive MBA consists of block modules of six to eight weeks spread across two years.

Category Amount in USD English Proficiency Programme (tuition) $500 (per term) Foundation programme (tuition) $7,000 Undergraduate programme (tuition) $9,000 Medical insurance $600 Foundation programme (registration fee) $700 Undergraduate (registration fee) $900

The institution's exchange rates are given below. Note that the rates are subject to change in line with the prevailing forex market indicators in Ghana.

$1 = GH₵ 12.20

$1 = ₦1,100 (for Nigerian students only)

Lancaster University Ghana courses

Below is a list of the courses offered at this institution.

TAG International Foundation Programme

English Proficiency Programme

Accounting and Finance BSc Hons

Business Management BSc Hons

Computer Science BSc Hons

Economics and International Relations BA Hons

Law LLB Hons

Marketing BSc Hons

Politics and International Relations BA Hons

Executive MBA

Lancaster University Ghana admission requirements

The entry requirements are explored below.

TAG International Foundation requirements

All TAG International Foundation applicants must be at least 17 years old. The table below shows the other entry requirements.

Qualification Requirements WASSCE holders Applicants must have scored grade C6 in the best six subjects. These include three core subjects ( English Language, Mathematics and Integrated Science or Social Studies) and three electives. SSCE Candidates Applicants must have credit passes in six subjects. These include three core subjects and three relevant elective subjects. GBCE Candidates Applicants must have credit passes in six subjects. These include three core subjects and three relevant elective subjects. GCE O-Level /GCSE/IGCSE Applicants must have a C pass in at least five subjects. These include English and Mathematics and at least one-year completion of GCE at Advanced Subsidiary level. International Baccalaureate (IB) Applicants must have attained Grade 4 in any three HL subjects. They must have also done English and Mathematics at HL Grade 4 or SL Grade 5. French Baccalaureate (Bacc) Applicants must have 10 overall plus 10 in English and Mathematics. Option International Baccalaureate (OIB) Applicants must have 10 overall plus 10 in English and Mathematics. Other qualifications The institution will decide on a case-by-case basis.

Undergraduate entry requirements

The cut-off points for undergraduate students vary depending on the course you wish to pursue. You are advised to check the requirements for your preferred course before starting the application process.

Lancaster University Ghana accommodation

The university provides prospective students with a list of recommended residential options that meet an appropriate standard of living. It has Camille and Marie Hostels that have a 24/7 water supply and individual AC units.

The accommodation units also have personalised metres, fridges, quality beds, curtains, private washrooms, and ceiling fans.

Lancaster University Ghana scholarship opportunities

Since its launch, Lancaster University Ghana has awarded scholarships to deserving students. Eligible students can apply for the Ghana scholarship on the basis of academic merit, financial aid, and change or community service.

Applicants can apply for a scholarship before or after receiving an offer from Lancaster University Ghana. Below is a list of scholarships offered every year.

Financial Aid Scholarship: For applicants with limited family income or insufficient funds to cover most or all educational expenses.

Academic Merit Scholarship: For those who have obtained 4 A’s and 1B or better in five subjects in WASSCE and a minimum of 4A’s in IGCSE and 2A’s in A Levels for direct entry.

Change/Community Service Scholarship: Applicants in this category must write an essay on how they intend to make a positive impact on the community/world with their Lancaster degree after graduation. Alternatively, they can write an essay detailing how they demonstrated service in their high school or community.

Multiethnic students working together in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

Lancaster University Ghana location

The university is located along 44 Eagle Lane Tantra Hill, off Achimota Nsawam Road, Ghana. Below are the other contact details you should use if you need to reach the institution for more

Telephone numbers: +233 (0) 209 607 008/ +233 (0) 302 218 989

+233 (0) 209 607 008/ +233 (0) 302 218 989 Facebook: @Lancaster University Ghana

@Lancaster University Ghana Instagram: @lancasterghana

What is the ranking of Lancaster University Ghana?

Lancaster University is 146th out of more than 1,000 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2023.

Where is Lancaster University located in Ghana?

The institution is located along 44 Eagle Lane Tantra Hill, off Achimota Nsawam Road.

Is Lancaster University accredited in Ghana?

Yes, the institution is locally approved by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission(GTEC).

Does Lancaster University Ghana offer nursing?

No, the institution does not offer nursing courses.

How much does it cost to study at Lancaster University?

Check out the table above to confirm the cost of studying at the university.

Lancaster University Ghana fees are competitive. Local and international students can apply for admission into this institution of higher learning.

Yen.com.gh recently published all the Regent University courses and the fees. Applications for slots in this institution are competitive because the programmes are globally acknowledged.

Regent University College of Science and Technology is conveniently located in Accra. It started in January 2005 with only 30 students and has grown into one of the most prominent universities in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh