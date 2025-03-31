Guardiola cannot be on the sidelines in Man City's next Premier League match after receiving his 3rd yellow card of the season

The yellow card from the FA Cup match vs Bournemouth counts toward his Premier League disciplinary record

5th-placed Manchester City continue to push for a top four finish in the 2024/25 English Premier League

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola will not be in the dugout for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The Spaniard has received his third yellow card of the season, this time during his side’s FA Cup tie against Antoine Semenyo's Bournemouth on Sunday, and it will result in a touchline ban as per Premier League regulations.

Although the booking occurred in the FA Cup, the yellow card counts toward his Premier League disciplinary record, meaning Guardiola will not be present for City's midweek clash per Manchester Evening News.

Disciplinary setback for Guardiola

The third yellow card of the 2024/25 season for Pep Guardiola came in Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup as Ghana Black Stars forward Semenyo, who received a respectable rating in the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier win at Madagascar, played the full 90 minutes for the Cherries. The City manager was booked after expressing his dissatisfaction to the fourth official, and that yellow card will now have serious implications for his participation in future matches.

Premier League rules state that if a manager receives three yellow cards throughout the course of a season, he will be suspended for one match, regardless of whether the card is handed out during league or cup competition.

This rule has now come into play for Guardiola, who has built a reputation for his intense passion and emotional involvement on the sidelines. While he is usually composed during matches, Guardiola's outburst against the officials led to the booking, which now means he will have to watch from the stands when Manchester City faces Leicester City in their next league encounter on April 2.

Impact on Manchester City’s Preparation

While assistant coaches typically step in for suspended managers, Guardiola’s direct influence on matchday decisions will be missed, especially during such an important period of the season as City continues to push for a top fopur finish in the EPL.

Guardiola’s presence on the touchline is also significant when it comes to making in-game adjustments. His ability to read the game and communicate with players during matches has been one of his trademarks. Without him there to offer real-time feedback, his coaching staff will need to be even more proactive in ensuring that Manchester City stays on track and executes their game plan effectively against Jordan Ayew's Leicester City.

Guardiola's disciplinary history

This isn’t the first time that Guardiola has found himself in trouble with the disciplinary system. Throughout his managerial career, he has often been vocal about his frustrations with refereeing decisions, leading to occasional yellow cards and fines. However, this is the first time in a while that he has reached the threshold of three yellow cards in a single season.

Guardiola’s fiery personality and competitive nature can sometimes lead to these confrontational moments, although they are a relatively rare occurrence compared to other managers in the Premier League.

Despite this, the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich trainer has always maintained that his actions are driven by a desire to protect his team and ensure fair treatment on the field. He has been known to stand up for his players and is not afraid to voice his opinions, especially when he believes that his side has been wronged by officials.

