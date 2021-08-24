Haibo: Man dresses as woman, writes several of his girlfriend’s final exams

A Senegalese man is making headlines after impersonating his girlfriend in a desperate attempt to complete her final examinations and pass

Apparently, the young lady had been anxious she might fail the exams herself and so employed the help of her more-than-willing partner

Hilarious pics of him all decked out in a dress and headscarf have since surfaced on social media

A Senegalese man is expected to appear in court after trying to bamboozle an entire school district. It seems the devoted boyfriend had let his partner persuade him to write her final high school examinations, fearing she might fail them herself.

A Senegalese man is expected to appear in court after attempting to write his girlfriend's final examinations. Image: @AfricaFactZone/Twitter

Hilarious photos which surfaced on social media show him wearing a red dress with black patterns and a matching doek, an impressive attempt to deceive exam invigilators.

Khadim Mboup, the 22-year-old student from Gaston Berger University, seemingly took his task very seriously. One source reports that the young man even wore make-up, earrings and fake body padding to appear more convincing.

He managed to sneak in for three days before the moderator noticed something funny about him on the fourth day, Jacaranda FM reports. The teacher recognised something unusual about his attire.

They then reported Mboup to the police, who arrested both him and his girlfriend. The pair were detained Monday and are facing charges of exam fraud, their lawyer told Africa News.

