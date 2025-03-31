Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye visited the residence of the Chief Imam Dr Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Saturday, March 29, 2025, to make a donation

Mr Quaye decided to extend his benevolence to some young men around after the donation had been made by giving money

The process of giving the young men money was cut short when a misunderstanding ensued

Founder and Board Chairman of Bills-Microcredit Limited, Richard Nii Armah Quaye is in the news once again after a video of him expressing his frustration over an incident surfaced online.

This comes after he visited the residence of the National Chief Imam Dr Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu on March 29, 2025, to donate items in support of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye stops sharing money with some young men for misbehaving. Photo credit: @ghanavibes_officia/TikTok

A video making the rounds online showed moments when some young men, reported to be from the Fadama neighbourhood, swarmed around his car asking for money just as he was about to leave.

In a show of benevolence, the business mogul opted to gift them money hence a queue was formed.

The giveaway was however not without problems as a misunderstanding occurred regarding the queue that had been formed.

Looking visibly unhappy, Richard Armah Quaye warned the young man that he would not hesitate to sit in his car and leave if they did not comport themselves.

As he continued sharing the money, a brouhaha ensued once again which distracted the whole process.

Richard Quaye enjoys a fun time at an event. Photo credit: @Richard Nii Armah Quaye/Faceboom

Richard Armah Quaye, visibly displeased with what had transpired, shouted angrily at the young men for their behaviour, after which he sat in his car, much to the disappointment of those gathered around.

At the time of writing the report, the video which had raked in over 4,000 likes and 170 comments was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Richard Quaye's actions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions on the actions by Richard Quaye.ayawinimusahfataw39 said:

Real G commented:

"The pressure errrh this man have buy for himself he don’t know"

Francis Asante wrote:

"Instead of them to form line to make it simple."

Pryce reacted:

"Nii be tough guy... he no dey take nonsense."

Lion King reacted:

"Baba sadik, the scenery in ur constituency and happening right before ur eyes has exposed ur bad leadership traits.what actually stopped u from just telling our Moslem brother's that the man has enough money to give out since they are just a few guys hence showing leadership by guiding them to just comport their selves and just form a queue.You Should have at least reminded them of the very poor image we in the zongo are often perceived to be.Next time he should show leadership."

DeeyaGraphixmedia stated:

"Them they rush too much just do 1 line you are good to go but they wan do Takashie you see now he go left you."

