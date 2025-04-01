Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju passed away after collapsing during a fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra

Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, questioned why the fight took place on Saturday

Olanrewaju’s tragic death has led to calls for greater accountability in the sport and improved safety standards

The African boxing sector was struck with sadness after the untimely death of Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju, who tragically passed away following a collapse in the ring during a bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday night, March 29, 2025.

Olanrewaju was facing Accra-born pugilist John Mbanugu, known as “Power” when the devastating incident occurred. His death has raised serious questions regarding the circumstances leading up to the fight, including issues with his sanctioning, health, and the role of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) who confirmed the demise of the Nigerian fighter on Sunday.

The Fight and The Collapse

Olanrewaju was in the ring against Mbanugu in a highly anticipated match. During the fight, the 40-year-old Nigerian boxer suddenly collapsed, and despite efforts to revive him, he was later confirmed dead, a sad occurance that reminds fans of similar regretful incidents in the past.

The loss was not only a personal tragedy for his family, friends, and fans but also puts Ghanaian boxing in a bad light, with the GBA being bombarded with questions about safety protocols and the responsibility to ensure the welfare of fighters.

Why the Fight took place on Saturday?

Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, the President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBC), has raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding the fight. According to Oladipo, Olanrewaju was only officially sanctioned to fight on Friday, March 28, 2025. Therefore, he questions why the Ghana Boxing Authority allowed the fight to proceed on Saturday, March 29, considering that the boxer had not been cleared for competition that day.

In his statement to Sporty FM in Accra, Dr. Oladipo expressed his disbelief that the GBA allowed the fight to take place, despite the fact that the boxer was not sanctioned by Nigerian boxing authorities to compete the following day. The lack of proper clearance raises troubling questions about the standards followed by the Ghana Boxing Authority in overseeing the safety of boxers, particularly in light of the tragic events that unfolded.

''Segun Olanrewaju, who died after collapsing in the ring, was not sanctioned to fight on Saturday. He was to fight on Friday, March 29, 2025 so why should the GBA allowed the match to happen on Saturday. The permission letter we gave him was to fight on Friday. He was a very active boxer, and last fought in December 2024. He was also in a good health condition.'' Rafiu Oladipo said.

The Disagreement with Organizers

Adding complexity to the situation, Olanrewaju and his coach had reportedly decided against participating in the match prior to the fight. Sources close to the boxer indicate that they had disagreements with the organizers who had allegedly pre-arranged for Olanrewaju to lose the match.

This pre-arranged outcome raised ethical concerns about the integrity of the sport and the fairness of the event, especially given the boxer’s tragic end.

The fact that Olanrewaju and his coach chose not to participate due to these arrangements further underlines the confusion and frustration surrounding the circumstances of his death.

If indeed there was a lack of agreement between Olanrewaju and the organizers, questions must be asked about why the fight was still allowed to take place and why the boxer was put in such a dangerous position. While boxing is an entertaining sport, it is also one of the most menacing games with several deaths of boxers during bouts recorded in history.

Olanrewaju's heated argument with match organizers

