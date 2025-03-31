Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's old video has got tongues wagging after it emerged that Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang had been flown abroad for medical care

This comes after it emerged that the current Foreign Affairs Minister in 2021 proposed a policy barring government officials from seeking medical care abroad

Social media users who reacted to the video shared their views on Okudzeto Ablakwa's proposal

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is trending after news emerged that Ghana’s Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang had been flown out of the country to seek medical care.

The presidency in a statement disclosed that the Vice President was admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Okudzeto Ablakwa's 2021 video advocating for a policy to ban government officials from seeking healthcare abroad trends. Photo credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak/X

Source: Twitter

The statement explained that her condition required immediate medical attention hence the recommendation from doctors for her to seek further treatment abroad.

An old video making rounds on social media however showed that a policy proposal from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in 2021 if implemented might have made it difficult for the Vice President to get medical care outside the country.

This comes after the now Minister of Foreign Affairs proposed a policy to bar government officials with emphasis on members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary from seeking medical care abroad.

The Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman travels abroad to seek medical care. Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang/X

Source: UGC

Speaking during an induction ceremony organized by the Accra Ubuntu Lion Club, Okudzeto Ablakwa recalled the painful ordeal of a 12-year-old boy who died due to a lack of proper medical care.

He said the tragic incident made him realise that the system had let the boy down.

Okudzeto Ablakwa in offering remedial policies called for reforms such as introducing a policy that bars officials of the three arms of government from seeking medical care abroad.

"There is the need to implement the policy of no medical treatment abroad for members of the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary with immediate effect

He explained such a policy would force the government to equip medical facilities nationwide with the needed resources necessary for healthcare.

"This appears to me to be the way to address the numerous challenges in the health sector. This would force us to get things right and do right to avoid the needless death of the 12-year-old which continues to traumatize me.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 8,000 likes and 700 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Okudzeto Ablakwa's advice

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views, with many wondering what would have become of the Vice President if the proposal had been implemented.

bosspl3 replied:

"But the vice president is going abroad to receive medical treatment."

akokosumailabulga1 indicated:

"Is not like the doctors in aren't good ooo but the fear of being killed by their colleagues that's why they travel abroad for treatment."

ManLove replied:

"So mr Ablakwa what are you going to say as ndc vice president has been taking abroad for medical treatment??

laboscodee stated:

"The vice president is going for medical treatment abroad now. Mr know-it-all, what do you have to say? "

Naana Jane feasts with Muslim women

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President joined Muslim women during Ramadan and was spotted humbly sharing food with them.

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang wore a hijab as she shared food among those present

She engaged in hearty conversations with the Muslim women.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh