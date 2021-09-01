Peace FM presenter Akosua Ago Aboagye has shared a video with her little daughter

The video has the little girl playing with her mother and telling her that she loves her

The video has stirred lovely reactions from the broadcaster's followers

Peace FM newscaster Akosua Ago Aboagye has shared a video with her little daughter on social media.

The video which was shared on her Instagram page shows Ago Aboagye playing around as they rode in a car.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the presenter is seen seated in the car with the little daughter sitting next to her.

Akosua Ago Aboagye and her daughter Photo source: @agoaboagye

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The mother was heard telling her daughter 'I love you' and she replied in a not so clear tone amid laughter from the mother.

From there it was all laughter as the broadcaster continued telling her daughter she loved her while she responded with funny facial expressions.

Ago Aboagye and her daughter's video was accompanied by a message talking about God's love for mankind.

The video has stirred loads of comments from Ago Aboagye's followers on Instagram. While some described the little girl as cute, others were amazed by the

mspowers5 described the girl as a photocopy of her mother:

"Wow, photo copy."

awurabenablac saw the video as cute:

"Awwwww this is too cute❤❤❤❤."

ewuramabuta_12 talked about the girl's beauty:

"your baby girl is beautiful."

ama_entsie was awed by the little girl's appearance:

"Awww she is very adorable ❤️."

mary_babos also talked about the resemblance:

"Awwww looks pretty much like you and so cute❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Benedicta Gafah shares throwback ahead of birthday

In other news, actress Benedicta Gafah has shared a special throwback photo on social media ahead of her birthday

The photo which gives fans a look into her childhood shows Gafah in her days as a little girl.

Many fans have reacted observing that her forehead and features have not changed.

Stonebwoy's wife shares throwback photo

Earlier, a childhood photo of Stonewboy’s wife, Louisa, looking just like their daughter, Jidula, has got fans talking.

The photo was included in a compilation of videos Louisa shared to Instagram to reflect on the part.

The very first photo had a little Louisa standing quietly with her forefinger supporting her chin.

Source: Yen