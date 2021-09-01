A childhood photo of Stonewboy’s wife, Louisa, looking just like their daughter, Jidula, has got fans talking.

The photo was included in a compilation of videos Louisa shared to Instagram to reflect on the part.

The very first photo had a little Louisa standing quietly with her forefinger supporting her chin.

A collage of Jidula and mother. Photo credit: @jidulaxii/Instagram

Source: Instagram

One would have to look at the photo twice or more to be sure that it is not Jidula but rather Stonebwoy’s wife.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reaction

The photo has triggered some reactions with almost everyone saying that Louisa looks like Jidula

Ayiku, for instance, said the photo looks like Jidula:

lilyayiku: “The first picture looks like CJ.”

Twinkle also commented: “Exactly like CJ:

twinkle_twinkle863: “exactly like CJ.”

Celebrities frnd said he thought Jidula looks like her father but seeing Louisa’s photo, he has been wrong all this while:

celebrities_frnd: “At first I tot CJ looks like the Father but I have been wrong all this while.”

Burniton, however, said Jidula looks like both parents:

pburniton: “@celebrities_frnd she looks like both parents.”

Source: Yen