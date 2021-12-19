Abena Cilla: Ghanaian model and video vixen comes again with 3 daring photos

Abena Cilla has taken over the internet again with her sumptuous photos

In the photos, she wasn't afraid as she flaunted her stunning looks

The photos have attracted some reactions from her followers

Ghanaian model, Abena Cilla, has really come to stay as she has been wowing social media users with her awesome photos.

The heavily endowed photogenic has released another breathtaking photos on her official Instagram handle.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Abena Cilla decided to serve her followers with what God has blessed her with.

In the three photos, the young model is captured flaunting her iconic shape.

She displayed her beauty as she wore a short jeans lifting her legs.

Abena Cilla's photos have caught the attention of her followers.

@daboysheezy shout:

"GOOD LORD...."

@soundprince:

"Baby."

@ay_so_hiii:

"Beautiful."

@centuryboy._07:

"Prettiest."

@essytarumbwa:

"Wooooooooooooooow."

