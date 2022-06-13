Kelly Bhadie, a young Togol e se lady based in America, has been trending for days following the emergence of some saucy dance videos o her on Tik Tok

e Kelly Bhadie's videos have brought up comparisons with other Tik Tok stars like Ghana's own Hajia Bintu

One of the videos comparing Bintu and Kelly has found its way on Nigerian social media and has stirred massive reactions online

A video comparing the dances of Kelly Bhadie and Hajia Bintu has popped up and it is causing a stir online.

Kelly Bhadie, a young Togolese lady based in the United States, has become a sensation on the video-sharing app Tik Tok. Of particular interest has been her fine shape and peculiar way of dancing with her waist.

With the emergence of Kelly Bhadie's videos have come comparisons with other Tik Tok stars who are known to be well-endowed in shape.

Hajia Bintu has been compared to Kelly Bahdie Photo source: @hajia_bintu, @bhadie_kelly_official

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One of the many people to have been compared to Kelly has been Ghana's own Hajia Bintu enjoyed such prominence on Tik Tok in 2020.

A video by Ghanaian Instagram blogger Famebugs which put Hajia Bintu side-by-side with Kelly has found its way onto Nigerian social media and it is fast going viral.

The video shared on the Instagram page of Tunde Ednut shows Kelly Bahdie giving off some of her now-famous dance moves. Whenever Kelly stops, Hajia's side of the grid takes over and she also shows off her moves.

Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut posed a question to his 3.8 million followers to choose who won the dancing competition between Bintu and Kelly.

"Who won this dancing competition? Comment below respectfully," Tunde asked.

Mixed reactions greet Hajia Bintu and Kelly Bhadie's video

The video and question about Bintu and Kelly's dance moves have stirred loads of reactions from peeps online. In less than two hours, the post had garnered over 5,600 comments. Many of the commenters are divided over the winner. While some are hailing Kelly, a huge number also thin, Bintu is the real deal.

nedu_wazobiafm said:

"Choose ye this day who will follow. In Bintu we trust.."

dr.omalicha said:

"Hajia dnt even need to do too much ."

salamirotimi said:

"I am always “Right” with my choice."

.praiz0ka4_ said:

"The moment Hajia turned back, she already won.."

rosegagadickson1 said:

"Hajia oooomo."

emmanuelsonchibuike said:

"Kelly or nothing."

thacutenuel said:

"STILL KELLY BECAUSE WE DONT LIKE OVERSIZED NYASH...WE LIKE IT MODERATE,PORTABLE,SOFT AND GRABBABLE...T FOR THANKS.."

Instagram disables Kelly's account, angry fans say "we go still follow her"

Meannwhile,YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Instagram account of Kelly, a beautiful Tiktok slay queen and dancer has been disabled after it was allegedly reported by haters

However, it was not known if the account which had about 436k followers got disabled for violating community rules

A search for the account (@slayy.kellyy) returned negative as a message says the account may have been removed

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh