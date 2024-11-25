Ypee was caught on camera stirring at Kumawood actress Portia Asare's backside in admiration as she spoke at an event

The musician who was seated behind the actress as she spoke starred at him with a broad smile on his face as the curvy lady stood with a mic in her hand

The video, which was shared online, sparked funny reactions from social media users who also expressed their admiration for Portia Asare's beauty

Ghanaian musician Ypee is trending online after a video captured him admiring Kumawood actress Portia Asare at a recent event.

The clip shared on TikTok showed Ypee seated behind Portia Asare as she spoke to the audience.

In the video, Portia Asare stood amid the crowd, microphone in hand, addressing attendees while Ypee had a focused gaze on her, seemingly impressed by her backside. Social media users noticed how he looked at the actress, and many found the moment amusing.

Some Ghanaians suggested that Ypee might be crushing on the actress. Portia Asare has gained fame for her beauty and natural curves.

Portia Asare and Ypee spark funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Yaa Prissy said:

"Someone is seriously speaking but see men seriously watching her yansh.😂"

Riicky Quaresma 🇬🇭🇦🇪 wrote:

"Nor bi Ypee p3 Dey watch the thin oo check portfolio too .😂"

THE DON DOLLARS said:

"Portfolio and Youth president are doing collabo😂"

PRODIGAL commented:

"Ataban kese3 mp3 nketewa 😂😂 that’s the vibe kumerica."

Gyal~💍like~🩸 diamond said:

"The other guy at the other side too 🤣."

𝐊𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐘𝐄 𝐘𝐁𝐂 commented:

"How he stopped looking after she sat down."

Afriyie47 said:

"ypee de3 akorla b)ne o no bi today ikr my boss."

Raphael Agyapong Nuamah commented:

"Ypee didn’t hear anything. Hheerrrhhhh boys.'

Portia Asare Asare laments about industry colleagues

Portia Asare was not in the best of moods recently as she opened up about certain occurrences in the entertainment industry.

The actress, in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, narrated how a senior colleague actress threw shade at her during an event they were invited to.

She narrated how the incident happened and felt the statement made by this senior actress was unnecessary.

