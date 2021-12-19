Vanessah Nicole has wowed social media users with her latest video

In the video, the baby mama of Funny Face flaunted her tattoos

The video has attracted massive reactions from her followers

Vanessah Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, is making waves on social media.

Vanessah has given her followers on social media something to talk about with her a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Vanessah is captured in her living mimicking a song.

Vanessa Nicole: Funny Face's baby mama drops video; flaunts hidden tattoos in short skirt (Photo credit: Instagram/Vanessah Nicole)

Source: Instagram

From the video, Vanessah was in a happy mood as she displayed her huge looks.

The mother of three was seen wearing a short as she showed everything to her followers including her tattoos on her two thighs.

Fans react:

@paa_prah_gh commented:

"Sunday special."

@sheriffakatah wrote:

"Biggie biggie heavy heavy."

@catherinatindan

"Nessa u re looking dope."

@norteyqueenstarnaa:

"Give it to us."

Source: Yen News