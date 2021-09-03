A recently married man has called out some of the invited guests to his wedding

According to him, 30 people out of the 250 he invited refused to show up without explanation

For this reason, he was asking the absent 30 to refund money he paid in their name for the wedding

A rather livid newly-married man has vented his anger on some 30 invited guests to his wedding who did not show up and also gave no explanation for their action.

In a new video making rounds online, the recently married man was calling out the people who did not make it to the wedding and said they all owed him $200 each.

According to him, he paid $200 approximately GHC1200, to an event hub for each of the 250 guests that were invited.

Newly-married man asks guests who did not show up at his wedding to refund money. Source: Instagram/Ghanafuodotcom

Source: Instagram

However, only 220 invited guests showed up for the wedding but the rest did not and also gave no excuse as to why they could not make it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Due to this, he paid non-refundable $6,000 dollars to the event organizers which he needed compensation for.

As a result, he decided to call out the 'absent 20' people and asked them to send him their $200 so he can find some peace.

The angry married man said weddings were now very expensive and could not afford to pay money for guests to be served only for said guests not to show up on the day.

He even went on to mention the name of one of the absentees in the video and said he was owing him GHC 1,200.

The married man asked the absentees to send the money to him electronically and added that he was waiting to receive the cash.

Speaking about marriages, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian cook believed to be a member of popular event and catering service, Menscook, has proposed to his longtime girlfriend in super grand style on a busy roundabout.

In a number of videos and photos fast going viral, the young man is seen walking his girlfriend into a rock garden in a roundabout to ask her to marry him.

From the looks of it, the proposal was carefully planned and executed to precision on a project that included police personnel, some friends of the to-be-groom and lots of flowers.

Source: Yen