Thomas Partey has revealed that the reason he converted to Islam is that he deeply loves his Moroccan girlfriend

Giving further details, the Ghanaian midfielder asserted that there is no difference between the two religions

Thomas was speaking during a casual interview with ace broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah

The assistant captain of Ghana's men's football team the Black Stars, Thomas Partey, has finally confirmed previous rumours stating that he has now converted to Islam.

In a brief interview with Nana Aba Anamoah, Thomas explained that he decided to make the switch because he loves the girl to the core and there is no difference between Christianity and Islam.

The talented Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder who was hilarious in his submission further indicated that his name is now Yakubu because of his new religion.

Photos of Thomas Partey showing why converted to Islam Photo credit: @thomaspartey5/Instagram

“I have a girl I love, I know my side chics will leave me but it’s no problem… I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day it’s the same thing”, he said

What Ghanaians are saying

Sorkpor Che Tsatsu commented:

It will end in tears. U were not a Christian. U only fill forms asking for religion with Christianity. No true Christian who had an encounter with God can change faith. It is one thing to be a Christians and another to have an encounter with God that will change ur life completely.

Zedkizzy indicated:

You should be the one to convert her to your religion as the Man of the house, because you lead while she follow. I prayed she don't rule over you

Teboh Junior said:

She is just still your "girlfriend" . And you are converted to Islam because of her. So let's look at the other side of the coin, that a guy of your age and standard should have reasoned. If things don't end up working well with both of you, you gonna be converted back to??? Also remember that religion is a spiritual call not just any kind of invitation . Stop walking in and out of religions my people.

Watch the video below

Video Of Thomas Partey's Goal Against Nigeria That Took Ghana To The World Cup

Previously, the video of Thomas Partey's goal against Nigeria during the World Cup qualifiers made waves on social media.

The Black Stars Midfielder latched unto the ball at the edge of the opponent's goal post and let lose to give Ghana an early lead Ghana has qualified for the World Cup after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria on the return leg in Abuja.

The Arsenal Midfielder, Thomas Partey sent the whole country into raptures after his first-half strike in front of Nigeria's goal gave Ghana an early lead.

