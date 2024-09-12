A Ghanaian woman based in the UAE has shared a video of her ongoing building project in Ghana

A video posted on TikTok showed the progress on her building, which had reached the roofing level

The uncompleted property is being funded by the woman's hard labour, working as a house help

A young Ghanaian lady's bold move to relocate abroad to search for greener pastures appears to have borne fruits.

After four years of working as a house help in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the lady identified as @moneymum44 on TikTok is putting up a house in Ghana.

A video posted on her TikTok page showed the progress of her mansion, which is at the roofing level.

@moneymum44 explained in the voice-over of the video that she acquired the land before travelling to the UAE to seek better opportunities.

While revelling in her achievement back home in Ghana, the young lady encouraged her fellow countrymen and women who are hustling abroad to be patient and work towards their aims and aspirations.

"I'm not here on social media to show off my properties, but I just want to encourage my colleagues in the UAE that it is possible," she stated.

Ghanaians congratulate the young woman

Ghanaians on social media who came across the woman's video on TikTok congratulated her.

@Nana Boakye wrote:

"Those saying they don't like Arab country in Ghana, remember someone is even in UK 🇬🇧 without even a plot of land. No rush in life."

@money mum replied:

"Ohio yes my brother God did it, thanks for your nice comment."

@Eunice Amo bentum also wrote:

"I have finished mine, now building another one, I will finished that September ,it for rent."

@Kaakyire AmaAdepa commented:

"This work is hard oo, but trust me if you save your money well the outcome is sweet. This will soon be me by God's grace. Congrats sis."

