A Ghanaian woman shared a video narrating how she had to prepare fried yam and eggs at dawn for her husband upon his demand

In a video shared online, she emphasised that her situation is proof that marriage requires patience and isn’t for the weak

Several people who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the issue

A Ghanaian woman woke up at 12:30 AM to prepare a meal for her husband, who had awakened from sleep and demanded food.

The woman said her husband wanted fried yam and eggs. So she had to get it done regardless of the time.

Ghanaian lady wakes up at dawn to fry yam and eggs for her husband. Photo credit: @gharticles

In an Instagram video shared by @gharticles, the woman said this is one of the many reasons they say marriage is not for the weak.

She added that people who lack patience should either rethink their decision to marry or learn to exercise that attribute when they marry; otherwise, the union may not last.

“Marriage is not for the weak. If you are not patient but want to marry, then rethink it. It is 12:17 AM, and most people are asleep. But my husband woke me up that he wanted fried yam and eggs. I am holding the yam about to peel and fry for him. Marriage is not for the weak.”

Netizens comment on lady’s marriage opinion

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @gharticles on Instagram. Read them below:

splashgh171 said:

"He wants to make call 😂😂."

mavlizash wrote:

"But on a serious note, a man who loves his wife wouldn’t do that like middle of the night for that. Hmmmm."

jasmacare_backup said:

"Which type of husbands do you all get? A harmless question please cos… Fried Yam and Fried Egg at Midnight? Aden? His health?? Mmm…"

evets_lovet wrote:

"My future husband knows I won’t get up so he won’t even crave it in the first place . Menya ho😂😂😂😂."

dr.salmd said:

"She’s a kind and responsive wife! ❤️."

deamit.gfili_ wrote:

"May God bless you for being good wife to your husband."

queenjonck said:

"I’m sure he is pregnant ma cos what in a word 😂😂😂😂."

_jaycubem wrote:

"She’s lying,they were both doing the distin,They both got hungry and they want to eat that and go and continue doing the distin 😏."

