Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Swiss rapper Loredana Zefi have officially tied the knot

The couple shared the joyful news on social media, posting a photo of their wedding rings on social media

Loredana has since updated her social media profile to reflect her new surname, adopting Adeyemi’s last name

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi and Swiss rapper Loredana Zefi have officially tied the knot, sharing the exciting news with their fans on social media.

The couple posted a heartwarming announcement featuring a photo of their wedding rings, with Loredana captioning it simply, “2.10.24.”

Karim Adeyemi and rapper Loredana Zefi is said to have started dating in early 2023. Photo: ANP.

Adeyemi’s comment, "Forever my love," added a sweet personal touch to the post, confirming the couple's deep bond.

Their marriage comes more than a year after they publicly revealed their relationship in June 2023, ending months of speculation.

Loredana, who has a child from her previous marriage to Kosovan-Albanian rapper Mozzik, has since updated her Instagram profile to reflect her new surname, adopting Adeyemi’s last name.

Throughout the summer, the couple frequently shared lovely moments from their life together, offering a glimpse into their close relationship.

When did Adeyemi start dating Loredana?

Their constant appearances on social media suggested a strong and loving bond, which has now culminated in their marriage.

Adeyemi and Loredana are reported to have started dating in early 2023, with their relationship being made public in July of that year.

While they have shared several photos together on social media, not much is known about how their relationship began.

Who are Adeyemi’s parents and siblings?

Essentially Sports reported that Karim Adeyemi was born in 2002 to Abbey Adeyemi and Alexandra Adeyemi.

His father, Abbey, hails from Ibadan, Nigeria, and moved to Germany in the late 1990s to pursue a career in soccer.

However, when his football aspirations didn’t materialise, Abbey had to take up various other jobs. Karim’s mother, Alexandra, is originally from Romania.

She is a graduate of the University of Bucharest and works as a geographer. While details about Karim’s potential siblings remain unclear, there is no confirmed information regarding whether he has any brothers or sisters.

Dortmund star in age cheat scandal

YEN.com.gh in another report Youssoufa Moukoko is embroiled in an age controversy after a man claiming to be his adoptive father alleged that the Borussia Dortmund attacker is 24 years old rather than 20.

Moukoko, who is currently on loan at French club Nice, has been celebrated as one of football’s brightest young talents.

