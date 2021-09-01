A kind-hearted Ghanaian man has taken to social media to narrate the sad story of three brothers who moved to Accra

A kind Ghanaian man, Noble Wisdom Dordoe, has narrated the sad story of how three brothers had to move to Accra to make ends meet to support their sick mother.

Noble also mentioned that he had to help provide a sleeping place for three industrious young boys.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn page of Noble Dordoe, he recounted the story of these incredible boys.

According to Noble, the young boys moved to Accra for greener pastures, but they had no option than to make the streets their home.

An unwell single mother

Their mother, a single parent, was the breadwinner of the family until she had a leg amputated due to illness, Wisdom revealed.

In a quest to support their mother who cannot do much now, the brothers had to leave home in search of opportunities to work to help feed themselves and their mother.

A helper comes along

Wisdom, who came across them, said the immediate support he offered was to rent an affordable place for them, having learnt that they were sleeping on the street.

The kind man said hearing their story reminded him of the similar situation he found himself in, having slept on the street for three years when he first moved to Accra.

Dordoe entreated the public to reach out if they have any plan or job that can be beneficial to the brothers.

