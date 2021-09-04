Dancehall musician, Kaakie, revealed the name of her daughter as Mimzie, meaning ''Gift of God''

The Obolo singer also posted photos showcasing her daughter's face for the first time

Kaakie accompanied the frames with a hearty message

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Kaakie, born Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, has uploaded stunning photos on Instagram, showcasing four snapshots of her daughter's face.

The UK-based singer and nurse revealed the name of her baby as she delivered the stunning photos with a heartwarming caption.

Mimzie, a nine-month-old baby, whom she shares with her husband from Achimota School, appeared in the first photo wrapped in red cloth on white furry wool with red flowers, matching the ribbon on her head.

Kaakie reveals real name and cute face of her 1st daughter; drops stunning photos.

Source: Instagram

The singer's baby girl was pictured wrapped in blue cloth cosying up in furry wool matching the colour of her ribbon in other photos.

Mother's love

Kaakie shared an intimate message about how she intends to care for Mimzie along with the rare images of the baby, saying:

''Oh Child of Mine. And I am blessed with my beautiful Mimzie❤️. I promise to do right by you always. I promise to teach u the ways of God. You are forever blessed. Your future is even more blessed. I will clothe u with kisses and hugs❤️❤️ and be there to guide u every step of the way. Your smile will continue to lighten ur path. I love u Mimzie,'' she said.

Kaakie tied the knot with her high school mate from Achimota School in a traditional wedding ceremony on January 2, 2020. The couple welcomed their first baby girl in November of that same year.

