Ghanaian TikToker Kar Lite has got social media buzzing after posting a video in which he openly boasts about his newfound wealth while throwing subtle jabs at critics and doubters from his past.

In the viral clip shared on his TikTok page, Kar Lite is seen lounging in a luxury car, adorned in designer wear, as he openly brags about his wealth.

Kar Lite speaks about his wealth. Image source: Kar Lite

He was responding to concerns about his long absence and silence from TikTok, where he gained his fame.

Kar Lite is noted for his famous Amina and Kivo jingles, which drew him many followers from Ghana and beyond on TikTok.

Following that, he won a gig with Kivo, where he became a brand influencer, after several calls from the public to the producers of Kivo products to acknowledge his efforts in promoting their brand on social media.

Despite his fame on TikTok, he had been missing in action for some time, drawing various speculations from social media users.

He attributed his long absence to being in school, but some netizens believed he had quit skit-making.

During an appearance on The Savage Room, Kar Lite stated that he would quit skit-making if he made money. Regardless, Kar Lite has clarified that he has not quit skit-making.

He noted that he had attained wealth, but that doesn’t mean he should show off, flaunting some bundles of money in his video.

He explained that he had plans and had plans for younger siblings as well, therefore, he had no plans of missing his wealth.

Watch the video below:

