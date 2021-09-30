Tracey Boakye is said to have visited the German Embassy with Dr Kwaku Oteng

A lady who claimed to be at the embassy made the disclosure

Many people have reacted to the information and have made various comments

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has been reportedly seen in the company of Dr Kwaku Oteng at the German Embassy.

This was disclosed by a lady who claimed to be at the embassy when the duo arrived.

Some speculated that they may be working on a traveling document for their daughter, Akua Nhyira, and that process requires both parents to available.

The post has triggered massive reactions with one person by the username lucindaeffah saying that whatever ‘juju’ Tracey Boakye has cast on the Adonko Boss must be very powerful.

lucindaeffah: “Eeii boi.3duro yi di333 ano y3 din.”

See some more comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

afariwaa_hk: “Honestly the baby looks just like Dr Oteng.”

kabbs_berlin: “pictures please lol.”

haliberrry_1: “@kabbs_berlin how can she get pictures inside the embassy. Have u been entered an embassy before and do u know the rules?”

joanatakyi: “I now get the term she uses; "his only chick". The man is known to have many wives and so, borla bird becomes his only girl friend.”

nyameba_posh: “Hmmmm I wish d person took pics to end all these denial she has been deceiving those who follow her.”

emerisnel: “Im not sure dey wil walk together in public evn if dey ar dating.”

afariwaa_hk: “@emerisnel embassy requires both parents when the child is traveling.”

enchilles: “Suro nipa.”

akuaba_1: “Omg so it’s true he is dating her? Wow that man has zero self respect then. That bush borla bird? If only money could buy class. Disgusting indeed!”

Tracey Boakye snatching Akua GMB's husband

Meanwhile, socialite, Ayisha Modi, has claimed that Tracey Boakye’s child is for Dr Kwaku Oteng, the Adonko Bitters’ boss.

This comes in a response to insults Afia Schwar had unleashed on Ayisha Modi earlier in their ongoing beef.

According to Ayisha, Afia Schwar and Tracey Boakye duped Mahama even though they knew the child was for Kwaku Oteng.

