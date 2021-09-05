Kaakie has dropped jaws after posting a video of herself in a bikini swimming in a pool

The Ghanaian dancehall musician turned nurse flaunted her natural beauty in the clip

The mother of one indicated to her fans and followers that she was in a safe haven

Dancehall musician, Kaakie, born Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, has dropped jaws after posting a video of herself swimming in an eye-catching bikini.

The Obolo hitmaker took to her Instagram page to share the clip in which she confidently shows off her banging body despite being a new mother.

In the clip, Kaakie swims in the pool from one end of the pool to the other as she displays her skills.

Kaakie Drops Jaws as she Shares Hot Bikini Video in Swimming Pool; Fans Drool. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Captioning the video, she simply wrote;

''My Safe-Haven''.

Her followers have reacted to the video on her Instagram page.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen.com.gh