Famous Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng unveiled the seven gifts her best friend and fellow Snapchat influencer Naa Amerley gifted her for her birthday

In a video, she explained why Naa Amerley gifted her seven items and her priceless reaction when she unboxed the items melted hearts

Many people thronged the video's comment section to applaud Naa Amerley and to gush over their friendship

Celebrated Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng showed off the luxury items her best friend, Naa Amerley, bought for her as her birthday gift.

Naa Amerley gifts Dulcie luxury items

Unboxing the items on her TikTok page, Dulcie noted that her best friend gifted her seven items, which represented seven letters from her name, Afriyie.

In the video, she noted that she would be spelling her name while unboxing each item. Her best friend captured the memorable moment while hyping her up in the background.

The first item she unboxed was a pair of black and white Nike Dunks, which cost GH¢2,000. Naa Amerley, in the background, noted that Dulcie loved wearing Nikes, hence the reason she got her a new pair.

The second item the wealthy Snapchat influencer unboxed was a perfume from Louis Vuitton, and it was the Attrape Reves collection, costing GH¢10,000.

An Oud Ispahan perfume from Christian Dior, costing GH¢9,000 and a pair of Christian Dior lip glosses costing GH¢1,500, was the third gift, and when she unwrapped the Dior box and unveiled its content, she screamed with joy.

Naa Amerley gifted the Porials Pitch founder a pair of Hermes Organs valued at GH¢13,000 as her fourth gift, and a Hermes perfume set valued at GH¢9800 as her fifth gift.

Hermes sandals were Dulcie's sixth birthday gift, and she was in disbelief that the person whom she calls her best friend got her one of the most expensive items from the luxury brand Hermes. She stared at the white GH¢16,000 sandals and was on the verge of tears as they came in her favourite colour.

"Do you know how long I have wanted to buy this?" Dulcie said in disbelief.

The last gift the famous influencer unboxed in the video was a Rimowa suitcase, and she screamed while holding up the white suitcase in the air.

"My best friend is so intentional about me. If you were following my TikTok earlier, you would realise that she took me out every day for 10 days prior to the birthday. And then, this. So thank you so much, bestie. I love you," she said in the closing remarks of the video.

Dulcie unboxes her birthday presents

Reactions to Dulcie's birthday gifts

Many people in the comment section wondered who the best friend was since Dulcie did not mention her name in the video.

However, after hearing her voice in the background of the video and appearing briefly to smell the perfume she gifted Dulcie, people concluded that the person was a social media influencer, Naa Amerley.

The exciting reactions to Dulcie's birthday gift unboxing are below:

thehairena said:

"For those who don't know, her bestie is Naa Amerley."

PEARLLLL😍❤️❤️🎉 said:

"Then the Hermes we buy di3r Charley 😂😂."

Big_D💕😩🧚🏼‍♀️said:

"Lip shine nkoaaa 1500 eiii😭😭😭😹."

ellababi said:

"So in all is 76,300 Gh cedis. God bless her abundantly 🙏."

Dulcie gifts fan brand-new car

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian Snapchat influencer, Dulcie Boateng, captured attention and admiration after gifting a lucky fan a brand-new car during the 2025 edition of the Porials Pitch event at Accra Mall's Ghud Park.

Her gesture went viral, as a video of the emotional handover at the second edition of the event was shared widely on social media.

While many social media users praised Dulcie for her kindness, others on social media shared mixed reactions about how the vehicle was funded.

