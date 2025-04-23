Mohammed Kudus has been tempted with a life-changing offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

According to reports, the Saudi Pro League club are ready to part ways with €100 million for the services of Kudus

News of the mouthwatering offer for the West Ham star has sparked mixed reactions among social media users

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are making headlines once again, this time with a staggering €100 million (GH¢1.75 billion) bid for Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus.

The audacious offer is aimed at luring the West Ham United attacker to the Saudi Pro League during the upcoming summer window.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr table life-changing offer for Kudus

Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax in 2023, initially took the Premier League by storm with his flair, directness, and ability to destabilise defensive lines from both central and wide positions.

However, the 24-year-old has seen his form dip in recent months, failing to find the net since December, a barren run that has raised questions about his long-term impact.

Despite his current struggles, interest from the Gulf region hasn’t waned.

According to sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Al-Nassr are prepared to activate a Saudi-specific release clause worth £120 million, distinct from the £85 million clause that applies to Premier League sides.

This follows a previous approach by Ronaldo’s club in January, when they saw a €90 million bid for Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma turned down.

Will Mohammed Kudus chase the money in Saudi Arabia?

Strategically, Kudus still holds significant market value.

His dynamic play style, which blends positional versatility with creative spark, makes him a rare asset in the modern game.

Although the Hammers are not actively pushing him out, financial constraints under new coach Graham Potter could influence their transfer dealings, as noted by The Guardian.

The club’s recruitment team, along with agents in the loop, believe meaningful acquisitions will hinge on player sales, and Kudus, by all accounts, is one of the few with substantial resale value.

That said, the proposed move to Saudi Arabia may not be straightforward.

There remains uncertainty about Kudus’ willingness to make the switch to the Middle East, especially with potential suitors from both the Premier League and across Europe monitoring his situation closely.

Fans react to Al-Nassr's mouthwatering offer

As the story unfolds, social media has erupted with divided opinions.

Football fans haven’t held back in voicing their views on X:

@Sweeegu advised:

"Take the money MoMo."

@LilianIkenye referenced a Ghanaian legend to support her view:

"Follow Gyan, oh Europe won't give you Ballon d'Or."

@Patryk0s raised eyebrows with a sceptical take:

"€100m for Kudus is pure money laundering 😭😭"

@DeeMystikal had bigger dreams for Kudus:

"He deserves Real Madrid or Bayern."

@Simontotality1 pulled no punches:

"Waste of money."

Kudus, Kamaldeen support 2025 Ramadan Cup

YEN.com.gh also highlighted the touching gesture by Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who threw their weight behind the 2025 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.

Their support for the prestigious tournament served as a fitting homage to Ghana’s revered National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

