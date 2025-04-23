Kumawood actress Diana Asamoah has stepped out in a new Honda Civic car in her latest video

She looked beautiful in a white and black outfit with sneakers, sunglasses, and a bag to match as she told off haters

Coming three weeks after her wedding, the video has sparked excitement among her admirers on social media

Kumawood actress Diana Asamoah, known in private life as Diana Gyasi, has stepped out in a new video, showing she is living well after her recent wedding.

In the video shared on social media, Diana Asamoah flaunted a high sense of fashion while also showing off a new car.

Kumawood actress Diana Asamoah steps out in a new Honda Civic. Photo source: @nahbaffdotcom, @opoku.bilson

The actress, one of the leading members of Dr Likee's skit-making group, is spotted wearing a white and black T-shirt over a pair of shorts in similar colours. She matches her dress with a pair of dark-coloured sunglasses and shoes. In her midsection is a black bag which hangs from her shoulder.

Stepping out of a big house situated on a big and neatly tiled compound, Diana Asamoah is full of excitement.

"Allah walahi! Should we tell you? The swag is the swagging, and the foot is the footing. Kaish," she says and gently runs towards a car parked nearby.

"We are going. Go into the hill or you can go and off yourself," she added.

Upon reaching the car, an unregistered (DV plate) Honda Civic, she closes the boot which has some goods in there and moves to drivers seat. She is all smiles as she sits in the car ready to drive away.

Watch below to see Diana Asamoah's car as captured in a video:

It is not yet known when the video of Diana Asamoah flaunting the Honda Civic was recorded, however, it emerged on social media on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Diana Asamoah's wedding and Opoku Bilson drama

The video of the car has come exactly three weeks after Diana Asamoah got married in a lavish wedding in Kumasi.

Diana tied the knot with her sweetheart, Solomon Agyei Sefah, in a ceremony which saw Dr Likee, Kwaku Manu, Vivian Jill, Kyekyeku, and other leading Kumawood movie stars present.

At the wedding reception, there was drama as Opoku Bilson, Diana's on-screen boyfriend in their sugar mummy skits, feigned collapsing after seeing her marry another man.

Watch a video of Opoku Bilson and Diana Asamoah on The Delay Show a few days before her wedding:

Not long after her wedding, Diana Asamoah was spotted in a video flaunting her wedding ring while jamming to Daddy Lumba's song in a plush living room.

Kumawood actress Diana Asamoah and her husband, Solomon Agyei Sefah, at their wedding in Kumasi on April 6, 2025. Photo source: @nahbaffdotcom

Reactions to Diana Asamoah's Honda Civic car

The video of Diana Asamoah's car and her expressions triggered excitement among her followers. As some praised her good looks, others referred to her relationship with Opoku Bilson. YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions below:

Ofori Ophelia said:

"Look at the way you are looking good, when you are afraid to leave bad marriage you won't get good marriage 🥰🥰♥️."

Yvonne Frimpomaa Appiah said:

"Allah wahlahi..The swag ♥️is Swagging.Go into the hell ampa.Omg,You look Beautiful 😍and Stunning 😍."

Oduro Stryker Ronaldo said:

"THIS LADY IS ALREADY A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN FROM DAY 1 OF HER ACTING WITH AKABENEZER SERIES.....I ALWAYS USED TO TELL MY FRIENDS AND FAMILIES...UNLESS YOU DON'T HAVE EYES FOR GOOD THINGS......CHECK BACK SOME OF HER OLD MOVIES IF I'M WRONG...FINE LADY."

Musah Seidu thought:

"Those saying Opoku is in pain, it's never true bcos he has lost nothing. Even though the woman was an old woman to him. She's doing this for the cameras, but inside her, it is an outside gentility home cry. All that she is doing is getting validation from men."

