Arsenal's Edu Says Two Players Guarantee at Least 40 Goals This Season

Edu has insisted Arsenal have faith in the current squad despite enduring a difficult start to the new season

The Gunners have lost all three matches of their opening season – and are yet to score a single goal

The club's woeful run of forms comes amid heavy expenditure in the summer that saw the club recruit six new players

Arsenal technical director Edu has backed the pair of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette play an influential role this season.

Both Lacazette and Aubameyang are yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League this season. Photo: Getty Images.

Edu has come under immense criticism in recent weeks over the club's transfer strategy this summer.

Despite being the Premier League's heaviest spenders during this window, the Gunners have endured one of their poorest starts to a league campaign.

The north Londoners splashed over £150million on six new additions who have had little impact on the team.

Having lost all their three matches of the opening season, Arsenal find themselves sitting bottom of the table.

Incidentally, the team has also failed to score a single goal leaving Mikel Arteta under immense pressure.

Be that as it may, Edu contends Arsenal have the right squad to favourably compete in the league.

According to the Gunners chief, the pair of Aubameyang and Lacazette already guarantee between 40 to 45 goals this season.

"I sit with Mikel and we see the squad. We have a striker [Aubameyang] there who delivers to us 25 goals every single season. We have another one [Lacazette] who delivers 15-20 goals every season," Edu told Sky Sports.

Speaking on the Gunners' transfer strategy, Edu took issue with those suggesting the Emirates club would have been better off spending the £150m on fewer but more established players.

"The case here is we really believe in the players we have in the squad. Maybe other people don’t but we do. If we start to see the squad together, we believe in the squad," he added.

