A viral photo of newborn babies sleeping in plastic chairs purported to have happened in Ghana is false

Checks revealed that the picture was taken at the neonatal unit Kawempe National Hospital in Uganda in 2018

The same picture was reportedly circulated in Nigeria and Kenya

Most African countries have been described as developed due to most systems not working especially with regards to health systems.

Ghana as a country, is no exception to some of these failing systems as most of these hospitals in the country have come under strong criticisms.

Recently a photo went viral in the Ghanaian social media space, capturing newborn babies sleeping in make-shift cots which happens to be plastic chairs.

The photo drew a lot of reactions from Ghanaians who went all-out attacking the government for failing to provide good health care facilities.

Interestingly, the photo of the babies sleeping on plastic chairs is not from Ghana but rather another African country, Uganda.

Per research done by Dubawa, the photo shows that the picture of the babies in the 'plastic chair cot' was taken in Uganda and not a hospital in Ghana.

The picture sprung up as part of the #fixthecountry posts on Twitter, when a user with the handle, @AmistyTV posted a photo showing some newborn babies lying on plastic chairs.

Twitter users in the comment sections expressed their disappointment at the government for the situation.

In a response to prove that the photo was a lie, Nana Aba Anamoah retweeted that same photo claiming that it was not taken in Ghana but rather it was taken in Uganda in 2018.

Dubawa's report stated that the photo was subjected to TinEye Reverse Image Search and findings indicated that it was from Uganda.

A health story published by Newvision.co.ug in 2019 reported the photo was of newborn babies at the neonatal care unit at Kawempe National Hospital in Uganda.

This same image was reportedly recirculated in Nigeria and Kenya in 2019 and 2020 respectively

