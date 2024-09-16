A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student has died after a road accident on September 12, 2024

The road crash occurred after the deceased was returning from his birthday celebration

The deceased was set to begin his third year at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as a Communication Design student

A second-year Communication Design student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been reported dead after a road accident at Taifa.

The road crash that claimed the student Charles Sekyi Nhyira's life occurred on September 12, 2024.

Adom News reported that the crash occurred while Charles was returning from his birthday celebration.

Eyewitnesses claimed that at least one of the vehicles involved in the crash was speeding.

Nhyira was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was set to begin his third year at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

His death sent shockwaves through the university community, with students and friends expressing their grief over the loss of the student.

8 persons involved in fatal crash

Eight people travelling to Techiman died in a road accident at Poyentanga in the Upper West Region.

The driver of the Techiman-bound vehicle had attempted to dodge a pothole, leading to the accident.

There were 17 people in the bus that crashed, with the survivors reported to have sustained a variety of injuries.

Road crashes caused by potholes

YEN.com.gh reported that potholes have led to fatal road crashes in the past. In September 2023, a crash along the Peki stretch of the Eastern Corridor road caught national attention for the sheer number of deaths on the spot.

Twenty persons were confirmed dead after the bus collided with a minivan while trying to swerve through potholes.

Some community members who rushed to the scene after the accident could be heard complaining about the speed of the drivers involved in the crash.

Tempane Member of Parliament Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba's car was involved in an accident on the Accra-Ho road because her driver tried swerving a pothole.

