Stonebwoy, per multiple reports, has returned to GIMPA to further his education and attain a master's degree

The dancehall musician was spotted in a viral video interacting with a lecturer and some classmates before a class session

The video triggered many reactions from fans, who thronged to the comment section to praise Stonebwoy for his latest academic exploits

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has reportedly returned to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to further his education after recently bagging an undergraduate degree.

Stonebwoy reportedly returns to GIMPA to pursue a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy programme. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy reportedly returns to GIMPA

Per reports, Stonebwoy, who recently featured on American singer Jordin Sparks' No Restrictions album, has once again enrolled at the GIMPA school to attain a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy.

In a viral social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician was spotted interacting with his lecturer and some of his classmates before the beginning of their evening lectures.

Stonebwoy recently graduated from GIMPA with a degree in public administration on Friday, July 26, 2024, at a big ceremony at the distinguished institution's auditorium.

The BHIM Nation boss' wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, two kids, Jidula and Janam, his father and other members were in attendance to witness him achieve academic excellence.

Fans praise Stonebwoy on social media

The video of Stonebwoy attending lectures for his master's degree got many positive reactions on social media, with fans praising and applauding him. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@DerickJim3 commented:

"Chale I need to organize myself and go university. My man dey throw pressure too much 😄."

@Jeff_Tymer_ commented:

"That’s good."

@richdudegh_ commented:

"1GAD is not resting 😊."

@Dagentle_ commented:

"That's good for him."

@WildoutTv commented:

"Wow, This guy is a hardworking guy."

@damian_Dbold commented:

"Young guy with big dreams."

@itsjessyszn commented:

"That's good. I'm proud of him."

Stonebwoy flaunts his beautiful wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy posted a video of a moment he shared with his wife, Dr Louisa, as they attended an event.

The video showed the couple making their way up a flight of stairs. In the caption of the video, Stonebwoy asked his fans what name they would give him and his wife if they were a musical group.

