The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church said anyone who is against the construction of the 111 hospitals is a witch

Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante said people have been so involved in politics that they do not want a good thing

He however called on the government to remain focused to make the project a reality

Accra - The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has stated that anyone who is against the construction of the 111 hospitals is a witch.

Speaking at the commissioning of a Presbyterian hospital in the Central Region, he described the critics of the project as witches who wanted to derail the government’s efforts.

In a report filed by Joynews, Rev Mante said people have allowed politics to take the better part of them to the extent that they do want good health facilities.

Those angry about Agenda 111 hospitals are witches – Presby Moderator jabs Photo credit: Joy News

Source: UGC

“We’ve allowed politics to dominate our lives to an extent that we do not have good hospitals… If someone says he is coming to construct 111 hospitals and you are angry about it, you are a witch,” he said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He, however, charged the government to remain focused and committed to undertaking the project to make it a reality

Sod cutting of Agenda 111

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of the 111 hospitals and healthcare facilities he promised.

According to the president, the 111 projects will help in the provision of 20,000 jobs for health professionals when completed within 18 months.

The President said the Health Ministry is going to focus on recruiting more doctors, nurses, and pharmacists when the project is done.

Why the need to build 111 hospitals?

President Akufo-Addo, in April 2020, during one of his many COVID-19 addresses, revealed that 88 district hospitals are going to be built.

This announcement was in a bid to augment the already existing health facilities that were fronting in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

According to the president, the virus had exposed the deficiencies and unequal distribution of health care facilities in the country.

Source: Yen.com.gh