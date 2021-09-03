A youth group in Sandema created a barricade with their motorbikes to prevent the Roads and Highways Minister’s convoy from entering the town

They reportedly did that to register their displeasure about the attitude of the contractor

According to them, the contractor only comes to the site when a dignitary is visiting the town

Over the years, one of the biggest challenges Ghanaians living in rural and hard-to-reach areas have had is accessible roads and potable drinking water.

The president is one of his numerous speeches announced that the year 2020 was going to be a year of roads.

Unfortunately, some parts of the country still have very bad roads making accessibility to those communities hard.

This has left many residents especially the youth in the affected areas quite livid and unhappy about the fact that they feel the government has abandoned them.

Sandema youth block Road Minister's convoy; report lazy contractor's attitude Photo credit: Ghana News Agency

Source: UGC

Interestingly, a youth group, known as Common Interest of Buluk in Sandema, the Builsa North Municipal capital of the Upper East Region on Thursday, September 2, 2021, created a barricade with their motorbikes to prevent the Roads and Highways Minister’s convoy from entering the town.

According to a report filed by the Ghana News Agency,(GNA) they did that to register their displeasure about the attitude of the MyTurn Construction Company Limited about the slow pace of work on the Chuchuliga-Sandema stretch of road.

The Chairman of the youth group, Hippolite Awennate Alhassan, said prior to the arrival of Amoako-Atta and his entourage, the construction work had been abandoned for several months only for them to see a grinder on the road a day to his visit.

“The road contract was awarded in 2016 and was supposed to be completed by 2019 February. After they cut sod for the construction, they halted the work. "Anytime the President or any dignitary is visiting the Municipality, then you see the Contractor on site, when he leaves, then that ends it,” he said.

Alhassan said the last time the Contractor was on site was during the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential campaign season after which he varnished.

Damongo youth reject bags of rice from MP

In a similar fashion, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of some youth in Damongo angrily rejecting bags of rice that was presented to them as gifts during the Islamic Eid festivities.

In the video that went viral on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the youth were spotted angrily throwing the bags of rice that were presented to them, into a pickup vehicle.

They could be heard shouting that they needed jobs instead of the bags of rice that were presented to them.

According to information gathered, Member of Parliament for Damongo, Abu Jinapor as a usual routine decided to provide his community members with some bags of rice.

However, the youth rejected the items from the MP and have asked the MP to provide the youth with ways to make a living, and not to come and give them food.

Source: Yen Ghana