Erling Haaland has been urged to ditch Manchester City and the Premier League for the Spanish La Liga

According to a former Barcelona striker, should Haaland move to Spain, it will create a healthy rivalry with Kylian Mbappe

Meanwhile, the Norwegian has begun the 2024/25 season on a flying note, scoring nine goals in as many games played

Former Barcelona star David Villa has issued a heartfelt plea to Manchester City's Erling Haaland, expressing hope that the Norwegian striker will one day ply his trade in La Liga.

Villa reckons that Haaland's arrival would elevate the Spanish top flight, especially with Kylian Mbappe already playing for Barcelona's arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

A former Barcelona star has advised Erling Haaland to consider moving to La Liga. Photos by Neal Simpson/Allstar and Jasper Juinen.

Source: Getty Images

Villa makes La Liga appeal to Haaland

The 42-year-old, who cemented his legacy in La Liga with Barcelona, Valencia, and Atletico Madrid, emphasised that a direct rivalry between Haaland and Mbappe would be beneficial for Spanish football.

However, he acknowledged that while the potential competition between the two young stars would excite fans, it might not reach the legendary status of the Messi-Ronaldo era.

“To have [Erling] Haaland against [Kylian] Mbappe in La Liga would be incredible... I hope Haaland can come," Villa told the media, as reported by Tribuna.

"I don’t think they’ll reach the heights of Messi and Cristiano, but it would still be great for the league,” added the Spanish legend, whose understanding of elite strikers adds weight to his opinion.

Would Erling Haaland leave Man City for Barcelona?

Currently, Haaland is tied to Manchester City until 2027, and a move away from the Etihad seems unlikely in the short term.

Nevertheless, there have been persistent reports linking the prolific forward to Barcelona, with suggestions that the Catalan club has already made inquiries about his future.

The Norwegian goal-scoring machine has started the new season in blistering form, netting an astonishing nine goals in just four Premier League matches, per Transfermarkt.

His extraordinary goal-scoring feats have made him a firm favourite to claim his third consecutive Golden Boot in England.

Haaland tipped by Ronaldo to win Ballon d'Or

Source: YEN.com.gh