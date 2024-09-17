A video of a form one student's reaction after her school mother successfully completed SHS has gone viral on the internet

She had to be consoled as she wept over the thought that someone she truly adored and picked as her school mother was leaving her

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady on her successful completion of SHS

A final-year student of Kumasi Girls SHS who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was lost for words after she wrote her final paper.

A video making rounds on social media and chanced upon by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the touching moment when a junior student, who was apparently her school daughter, was seen crying in the open.

Not even her school mother's quick embrace and comforting efforts were enough to stop her from shedding tears.

The adorable video, which highlights the bond the fresh SHS graduate shared with her school daughter during her time in school, had raked in over 5000 likes and 200 comments.

Netizens congratulate the SHS students

Social media users who took to the video's comment section congratulated the students on successfully writing the exams.

opoku foster reacted:

"Very Emotional. Some of u may not see each other again. Some may turn nurses doctors mécanique some will go abroad some will survive here some will die soon some will go far some will rich."

Dor reacted:

"I remember when I was leaving my school daughter cried until her parents came to the school lah."

ADWOA VIC ||

"Congratulations Ahemaaa."

duchy blinks added:

"I miss my school daughter, aww."

Odehyieba completes St Louis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla had completed her second education cycle.

A video of her beaming with smiles after she wrote her last WASSCE paper is trending online.

She joined her colleagues in singing chants demanding the security officer open the school's gates.

Odehyieba Priscilla said it was an age-old tradition at St Louis SHS and was proud to participate.

