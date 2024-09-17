Global site navigation

Nana Adjoa Lovia Addresses Her Fallout With Aaron Adatsi: "He Brought Emotions To Our Job"
Nana Adjoa Lovia Addresses Her Fallout With Aaron Adatsi: "He Brought Emotions To Our Job"

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Nana Adjoa Lovia, in an interview, opened up about her relationship with YOLO series actor Aaron Adatsi
  • The actress denied claims that she and Aaron Adatsi were dating, stating that they used to be close friends
  • Nana Adjoa Lovia also shared that she and her co-star had a fallout after filming the film Deadly Obsession

Ghanaian actress Nana Adjoa Lovia has opened up about her rumoured romantic relationship and past fallout with actor Aaron Adatsi.

Nana Adjoa Lovia, Aaron Adatsi, Nana Adjoa Lovia and Aaron Adatsi, YOLO actor, Ghanaian actors, Nana Adjoa Lovia's movie
Actress Nana Adjoa Lovia addresses her fallout with Aaron Adatsi. Photo source: @nana_adjoa_lovia and @iamaaronadatsi
Source: Instagram

Lovia addresses her relationship with Aaron Adatsi

In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, Nana Adjoa Lovia denied rumours that she was in a romantic relationship with her Deadly Obsession movie co-star Aaron Adatsi.

The actress shared that she and her colleague regularly speak on the phone and have no issues.

"We are okay. We talk. We don't have issues. It is Ghanaians who jumped to conclusions because of how I angrily spoke about him in the past."

Nana Adjoa Lovia stated that she and Aaron Adatsi developed a close friendship during and after filming, which could have led to a potential romantic relationship.

However, they had a fallout over a disagreement before the movie's premiere.

She explained that the YOLO TV series actor involved his emotions in their working relationship by releasing their movie trailer before its release date on social media without consulting her or any of the production team members.

"He brought his emotions into the workplace. I can have a close relationship with you, but you cannot bring our personal issues into our workplace. He released our movie's trailer without me and my team's knowledge."

Lovia added that Aaron Adatsi disagreed with a team member over the GH₵ 1k price for their movie tickets and sent screenshots of their conversations to him, which sparked dating rumours and angered her.

Watch the video below:

Lovia exposes Aaron Adatsi for lying

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Adjoa Lovia debunked dating rumours with Aaron Adatsi, stating that videos of them romancing were from a film.

The Deadly Obsession actress also accused the YOLO actor of having lied to her and said she had no idea he was still in a relationship with his baby mama.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot: