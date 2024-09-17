Seasoned actress Tracey Boakye announced that she would be releasing a new movie soon, and it featured Kumawood stars

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram saw movie stars such as Kyekyeku, Vanessa Nicole, and Sweet Mimi, among others

Many people expressed excitement in seeing the cast for the movie, as they expressed their anticipation for the movie's release

Seasoned actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has announced her new movie, Stubborn Ghost, on her social media platforms.

Tracey Boakye releases a new movie

Tracey Boakye shared behind-the-scenes pictures on her social media, and they featured actor Kyekyeku and comedian Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Others who were featured in the upcoming Ghanaian movie were actresses Venza, Sweet Mimi and actor Nana Yeboah.

In the Instagram post's caption, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah expressed her anticipation of the movie's release. However, she did not announce the date and time it would be available on the Tracey Boakye TV YouTube channel.

"I know you can’t wait for this! 🤣🤣🤣 “ Stubborn Ghost” on #traceyboakyetv @shakira_movie_production"

BTS of Tracey Boakye's movie.

Reactions to Tracey Boakye's new movie

Some people expressed excitement about seeing Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, in the yet-to-be-released movie.

Others also noted that they were rushing to Tracey Boakye TV to join the waiting list for the movie to get a notification when it drops.

Below are the opinions of fans on the behind-the-scenes pictures of Stubborn Ghost movie:

abenaboampongmaa said:

"When I saw Vanessa I smiled😊God bless Tracy Boakye🙏🙏🙏"

hansyeboah1 said:

"We can’t wait mummy 🥵😂❤️❤️❤️"

traceyboakyegirl said:

"We can't wait la😂😂😂u always brings the best queen🔥God bless your hustle always mom🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️"

obaapadyna said:

"I'm running to YouTube 🏃🏃"

obaapaadom5 said:

"Let me hurry oo"

Tracey donates to orphanage on son's birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Tracey Boakye celebrated her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya's birthday at an orphanage.

As part of the celebration activities, a truckload of items was donated, and a well-garnished fondant cake was cut amid singing and dancing.

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who talked about the generosity of the Badu-Ntiamoah family.

