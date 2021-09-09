Ridge Hospital has confirmed receipt of the very first consignment of equipment that would be used in the separation of a set of conjoined twins

This would become the very first time that Ghana performs surgery to separate twins conjoined at the head

A lot of social media users in Ghana have expressed great excitement at the news

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital has received the first consignment of equipment meant for the specialized surgery on the Conjoined Twins.

In an update sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook handle of Ridge, it is indicated that the items that were just received include a neurosurgery set consisting of a nerve hook, scalp clip sterile system, and Layla retractor.

The equipment was received by the Core Management led by the Medical Director, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh and the hospital is expected to receive the additional consignment in the coming days.

Ridge Hospital Receives First Consignment of Equipment Meant for Surgery on the Conjoined Twins Credit: Greater Accra Regional Hospital-Ridge

Source: Facebook

The Medical Director used the opportunity to thank the President, Nana Akufo Addo, for making good his promise to the hospital and the twins.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaians expressed great excitement at the development.

Yokie Jestina Finda, for instance, mentioned:

Wao! Great job done. I wish to be there to see the type of anaesthesia to be administered. This is really an interesting case to witness

Musa Georgiana indicated:

Congratulations and kudos to the Ghanian government

Sumaila Masudu stated:

May Allah make it easy for these twins

See the post below

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, rehearsal begun for the separation of a set of Ghanaian twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, as they were conjoined at the head from birth.

In an official update on the Facebook handle of the respected hospital, it is indicated that the medical exercise officially termed as 'simulation' is being undertaken as a necessary step ahead of the all-important surgery.

Pictures shared by the hospital showed a team of nurses from Ghana's biggest hospitals assembled at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) to rehearse the process.

Ghanaian medical doctors numbering 135 are also expected to come together in the historic event to separate two conjoined twins who are currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

A report by Portia Gabor of TV3 Ghana indicated that the mother of the conjoined twins is temporarily resident at the hospital following the birth of her babies.

Source: Yen Newspaper