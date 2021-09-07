We met on Facebook - Medikal and Fella Makafui speak on their love story

Celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui have spoken about how social media brought them together

The duo indicated that their love story ignited on popular social media site, Facebook

Medikal and Fella Makafui got married in March 2020 at a plush event center in Accra

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Frimpong known in the world of music as Medikal in a recent interview has opened up on his relationship and married life and parenting.

According to the Omo Ada rapper, he and Fella Makafui dated longer than people think they did.

He stated that they met on social media network Facebook adding that they were in contact for some time and lost contact.

Medikal revealed that they reconnected and things took off from there.

The award-winning rapper noted that getting married at an early age was something he had always wanted to do and was glad Fella decide to on that journey with him.

Actress and wife of rapper Medikal Fella Makafui also confirmed the words of her husband when she also sat for an interview with BBC pidgin.

Confirming what her husband said, Fella Makafui, in a post on her Twitter handle, stated that she would always remember the day Medikal messaged her on Facebook.

She thanked her husband for being her everything including her "best friend, gossip partner, business partner, her lover, among other things".

Medikal and Fella Makafui have been married for a year and some months now and they have been blessed with a daughter, Island Frimpong.

