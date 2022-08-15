A video of a lady getting rejected after she tried to pose next to Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has stirred interesting reactions on social media

The actress at an event gifted an old classmate a Hisense fridge, and during the presentation, an elderly lady in white tried to get in the cut but was rejected

The video went viral on social media and got many laughing and others feeling bad for the lady who wanted to photo bomb Nana Ama

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown on Sunday 14th August, visited her hometown Kwadaso-Beposo in Kumasi to register some kids on the National Health Insurance Scheme.

During the event, she met an old classmate and decided to give him a refrigerator. The man, who is reportedly blind, received love from the actress.

During the presentation, as photos were being taken, a lady in white attire tried to get in the cut as she posed next to Nana Ama, but the actress politely asked her not to be in the photo.

The lady tried severally and finally stood behind the actress. The video of the lady desperately trying to photo bomb Nana Ama went viral on social media and got folks laughing.

Netizens React To Lady Trying To Photo Bomb Nana Ama

1real_bherry could not hold back his laughter:

Char...the woman in the white dress

goodnews90s found the lady's antics hilarious:

Ei some people love photo bombing too much

oye_lotty also wrote:

oh the woman in white

s3rwaa_papabi also commented:

The woman in white oprega

baddie.jozy_ also reacted:

Oh but why did she push the woman

McBrown Registers 1,700 People For NHIS Ahead Of 45th Birthday, Videos Drop

In a related story, Star actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has paid for the enrolment of 1,700 people onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

McBrown organised the mass registration exercise for residents of Kwadaso in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

The registration exercise forms part of the actress' effort to give back to society and appreciate her fans ahead of her 45th birthday on Monday, August 15.

Source: YEN.com.gh